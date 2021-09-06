India
India in talks to buy 9.9% stake in Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project, Ifax reports
1 minute read
MOSCOW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - India is in talks with Russian energy producer Novatek (NVTK.MM) to buy a 9.9% stake in the Novatek-led Arctic LNG-2 project, the Interfax news agency cited an unnamed source as saying on Monday.
Besides Novatak, Arctic LNG-2's stakeholders include CNPC, Total, CNOOC and a consortium of Mitsui and JOGMEC.
Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Edmund Blair
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.