India

India in talks to buy 9.9% stake in Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project, Ifax reports

MOSCOW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - India is in talks with Russian energy producer Novatek (NVTK.MM) to buy a 9.9% stake in the Novatek-led Arctic LNG-2 project, the Interfax news agency cited an unnamed source as saying on Monday.

Besides Novatak, Arctic LNG-2's stakeholders include CNPC, Total, CNOOC and a consortium of Mitsui and JOGMEC.

