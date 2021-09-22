Skip to main content

India

India to target children for COVID-19 vaccine from Oct -sources

1 minute read
1/3

A healthcare worker checks the temperature of a child during a door-to-door surveillance to safeguard children amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - All Indian children aged 12 or older will become eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations from next month, when drug maker Cadila Healthcare (CADI.NS) launches its ZyCoV-D product, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The world's first DNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D won emergency authorisation from Indian regulators last month. From October, the company, better known as Zydus Cadila, will produce 10 million doses a month.

The health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The sources sought anonymity because they were not authorised to talk to media.

The vaccine is the only one approved for children in India, which has given a total of 825.9 million doses to adults among its population of nearly 1.4 billion.

Reporting by Neha Arora and Krishna N. Das; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 4:23 AM UTC

Indian shares open flat, Zee Entertainment jumps

Indian shares opened flat on Wednesday as gains in tech stocks countered losses in some banking stocks, while media giant Zee Entertainment soared after receiving board approval for its merger with Sony Pictures Networks India.

India
Zee Entertainment shares soar on merger with Sony Pictures India

India's media and entertainment giant Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said on Wednesday its board has approved its merger with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), sending the shares of Zee 15% higher.

India
Hundreds of Ford India workers protest over planned plant closure
India
India govt won't buy Pfizer, Moderna vaccines amid local output -sources
India
EXCLUSIVE India plan for tighter e-commerce rules faces internal government dissent -documents