1 minute read
India tells visiting Chinese minister border disengagement key to resolving issues - sources
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
NEW DELHI, March 25 (Reuters) - India's national security adviser told the visiting Chinese foreign minister on Friday that an early and complete disengagement of troops from their disputed border was key to resolving issues between the countries, two Indian sources said.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval after landing in New Delhi late on Thursday, in the highest level visit since deadly border clashes in 2020.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.