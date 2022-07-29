India used IT law takedown provision to block Krafton game - source

NEW DELHI, July 29 (Reuters) - India's government blocked access to Krafton's battle-royale game BGMI under the same provision of its IT law which it has invoked since 2020 to ban Chinese apps on grounds of national security, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The section 69A of India's IT law allows the government to block public access to content in the interest of national security, among other reasons. Orders issued under the section are generally confidential in nature.

Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

