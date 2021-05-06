India on Thursday welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden's support for a proposal to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines to help make them available to more people more quickly.

India and South Africa have led a proposal at the WTO to waive protections for some patents and technology and boost vaccine production in developing countries.

"We are appreciative of U.S. support," foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said.

