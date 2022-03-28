India working to secure steady supplies of coking coal, says official

A worker sits on a truck being loaded with coal at a railway coal yard on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI, March 28 (Reuters) - India is trying to ensure steady supplies of coking coal for domestic steel companies, the top civil servant at the Ministry of Steel said on Monday.

Indian steel companies are reeling from the impact of high global prices of coking coal, used in steelmaking, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Indian steel companies are already in touch with Russia's coking coal suppliers but the Indian government is also trying to help steelmakers secure supplies of the raw material, the ministry's Sanjay Kumar Singh told Reuters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.