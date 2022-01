India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi, India, December 6, 2021. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

NEW DELHI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - India is working on signing free trade agreements with many countries, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

India recently announced a start to free trade talks with Britain with the intent of signing a deal by the end of this year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Manoj Kumar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.