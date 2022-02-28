Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

India worried about its exports due to Ukraine crisis - finance minister

1 minute read

FILE PHOTO -India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attends a joint news conference with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in New Delhi, India, November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

NEW DELHI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - India's government is worried about the impact on its exports due to the Ukraine crisis, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

Sitharaman asked for industry feedback on any difficulties in payments due to the conflict.

She said areas of concern include pharmaceutical exports and imports of fertiliser from the region.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters