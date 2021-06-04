Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India yet to decide on indemnity for local makers of COVID-19 shots -official

Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

The Indian government is yet to decide on whether to offer legal protection to local manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines, Vinod Kumar Paul, a top adviser to the government, said on Friday.

India has been inoculating people with the AstraZeneca vaccine produced locally by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Covaxin made by local firm Bharat Biotech, and it will commercially launch Russia's Sputnik V shots by mid-June.

