SRINAGAR, May 4 (Reuters) - An Indian army helicopter crashed in a remote region of Indian Kashmir on Thursday, a local police source told Reuters.

There were no passengers on board other than the two pilots and both were safe and out of danger, the source said.

Reporting by Fayaz Bukhari in Srinagar; Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











