Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

IndiaIndia's Royal Enfield recalls about 237,000 motorcycles on ignition coil defect

Reuters
2 minute read

The logo of Royal Enfield is pictured on a bike at Royal Enfield's flagship shore in Bangkok, Thailand, February 24, 2016. Royal Enfield, owned by India's Eicher Motors and one of the world's oldest motorcycle companies, launched its first flagship store in Bangkok on Wednesday. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Eicher Motors-owned (EICH.NS) Royal Enfield said on Wednesday it will recall close to 236,966 motorcycles across some models due to defects in the ignition coil that can cause misfiring and, in rare cases, an electric short circuit.

Royal Enfield is an iconic brand in India, the world's biggest motorbike market, with a dedicated fan-following for its range of cruisers and classic-looking motorcycles.

The recall will apply to Meteor, Classic and Bullet model motorcycles sold in India, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

The defect was discovered during routine internal testing and the issue has been isolated to specific batches of material sourced from our external supplier between December 2020 and April 2021, the company said, adding that the issue is rare and does not impact all motorcycles manufactured during the period.

Shares of Eicher Motors, which also makes trucks and buses through a joint venture with Sweden's Volvo (VOLVb.ST), trimmed some gains after the announcement and was last up 0.3% amid a weak Indian market.

Royal Enfield also said it expects less than 10% of the recalled motorcycles to need replacement of the defective part.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

India

India · 10:25 AM UTCIndian data suggests runaway COVID infections as deaths hit daily record

Nearly two-thirds of people tested in India have shown exposure to COVID-19, a chain of private laboratories said on Wednesday, indicating a runaway spread of the virus as the daily death toll rose to a record 4,529.

IndiaPM Modi’s rating falls to new low as India reels from COVID-19
IndiaFourteen die after barge sinks as cyclone batters India’s west coast
IndiaIndian Oil's March-quarter profit beats estimates on inventory gains
IndiaIndian shares pause rally as some banks, Reliance fall after run-up