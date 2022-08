Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Partner, Rare Enterprises, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Mumbai, India November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Indian billionaire stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala known as "India's Warren Buffett" has passed away at age 62, several leading Indian media outlets reported on Sunday.

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

