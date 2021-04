A man wearing personal protection equipment (PPE) waits next to the body of his mother, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

India's capital New Delhi will go into weekend lockdowns to contain a steep increase in COVID-19 infections, the city's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

Shopping malls, gyms, dine-out service at restaurants and some weekly markets will be shut during the weekend and only essential services would remain operational, Kejriwal said.

