Indian citizens, students now eligible for booster shot, health min says

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

MUMBAI, May 12 (Reuters) - Indian citizens and students travelling abroad are now eligible to take a booster shot as needed, the country's health minister said on Thursday.

"Indian citizens & students travelling overseas can now take the precaution dose as required by the guidelines of the destination country," federal health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Twitter.

Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

