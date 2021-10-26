Indian court bars Invesco from calling meeting of Zee shareholders

A guard stands next to a banner of Zee television outside a film studio in Mumbai, India, September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

NEW DELHI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - An Indian court on Tuesday temporarily barred Zee Entertainment Enterprises' (ZEE.NS) top investor Invesco (IVZ.N) from calling a shareholder meeting, sending the TV network's shares higher.

Invesco, which owns nearly 18% of Zee via two funds, wants to remove the Indian company's CEO and the board to be revamped.

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

