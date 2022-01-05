Indian court puts on hold arbitration between Amazon, Future

NEW DELHI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - An Indian court on Wednesday halted Future Group's arbitration proceedings with estranged partner Amazon.com Inc in light of Indian antitrust agency's suspension of a 2019 deal between the two sides.

The decision is a setback for the U.S. e-commerce giant which had successfully used terms of its 2019 investment in a Future unit to block the Indian retailer's attempt to sell assets to a rival.

But after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) suspended the 2019 deal last month citing suppression of information by Amazon while seeking clearances, Future argued before Indian courts there was no legal basis for the arbitration between the two sides to continue.

A two-judge bench led by Chief Justice D. N. Patel of the Delhi High Court agreed with Future's arguments, putting the Singapore arbitration proceedings on hold.

The long-running dispute is being heard by a Singapore arbitration panel, but the so-called “seat of the arbitration” decided by both parties is New Delhi, meaning the proceedings are governed by Indian law.

If the arbitration proceedings are not put on hold, Justice Patel said in his order, "it will cause an irreparable loss" to Future.

Future and Amazon did not respond to requests for comment.

Amazon has said it will challenge the CCI's suspension of the 2019 deal.

Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi and Abhirup Roy in Mumbai; editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Jason Neely

