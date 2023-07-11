Indian drugs regulators took action against 105 pharma firms, minister says

India's Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who is also Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, gestures during his interview with Reuters at his office in New Delhi, India, July 15, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

NEW DELHI, July 11 (Reuters) - Indian drugs regulators have taken action against 105 pharmaceutical companies after a risk-based inspection and audit of manufacturing plants, the health minister said on Tuesday.

The action by national and state regulators comes after Indian-made cough syrups were linked to the deaths of dozens of children overseas. The minister said production has been stopped at 31 companies while product licence cancellations or suspensions have been issued against a further 50 companies.

