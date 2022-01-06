Indian economic growth not be impacted much by Omicron: official

Porters prepare to load goods onto a train at a railway station in Kolkata February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/

NEW DELHI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Omicron wave of coronavirus is unlikely to have much impact on India's economic growth, not more than of 5-10 basis points, a senior government official said on Thursday.

"India is much better prepared to cope with new wave of coronavirus," Anurag Jain, secretary at the department for promotion of industry and internal trade, told reporters.

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Manoj Kumar

