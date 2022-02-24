Skip to main content
Indian embassy in Ukraine says special flights for Indian nationals cancelled

1 minute read
BENGALURU, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Thursday told Indian nationals that the schedule for special flights to Kyiv were cancelled as the country's airspace was closed.

"Alternative arrangements are being made for evacuation of Indian nationals," the embassy said on Twitter.

Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation. read more

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

