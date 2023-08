Pawan Munjal, Managing Director and CEO of Hero MotoCorp stands next to an assembly line during the opening of the assembly plant in Villa Rica, Cauca, Colombia, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga/File photo

Aug 2 (Reuters) - India's Enforcement Directorate has searched the premises of Hero MotoCorp's (HROM.NS) executive chairperson, Pawan Kant Munjal, in Delhi and Gurugram in a case connected with money laundering, the agency said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Dimpal Gulwani in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

