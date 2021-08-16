Indian finance minister expects retail inflation at 2-6%

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (C) and Krishnamurthy Subramanian (R), chief economic adviser pose during a photo opportunity outside their office before the presentation of the federal budget in the parliament in New Delhi, India, July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

NEW DELHI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday that she expected retail inflation would be contained between 2% and 6%, the target set by the central bank.

Retail inflation eased in July to 5.59% year-on-year after holding above 6% for two months in a row, while wholesale inflation eased to 11.16% from a record high of 13.11% in May. read more

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Writing by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Giles Elgood

