Indian finance ministry officials to meet Moody's on June 16 - sources















NEW DELHI, June 12 (Reuters) - The Indian finance ministry officials will meet credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service on June 16 and pitch for a sovereign rating upgrade, two government sources told Reuters.

The meeting will see participation from all government departments managing the economy, said the first source.

The finance ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters mail seeking comments before office hours.

Moody's rates India at the lowest investment grade of "Baa3" with a "stable" outlook.

Reporting by Nikunj Ohri; Editing by Savio D'Souza











