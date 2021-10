BENGALURU, Oct 19 (Reuters) - India's CRED said on Tuesday it had raised $251 million in a new funding round led by existing investors and private equity firms Tiger Global and Falconedge, valuing the fintech company at $4.01 billion.

Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

