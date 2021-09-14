Indian food delivery platform Zomato co-founder to exit after 6 years

The logo of Indian food delivery company Zomato is seen on its app on a mobile phone displayed in front of its company website in this illustration picture taken July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

BENGALURU, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Indian food delivery platform Zomato Ltd's (ZOMT.NS) co-founder and head of supply, Gaurav Gupta will be leaving the firm after six years, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.

Gupta, who has been instrumental in helping build Zomato's premium membership subscription along with its advertising and sales, was promoted to the position of founder in March 2019.

News website Moneycontrol had first reported this news earlier in the day.

Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.