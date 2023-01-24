Indian gold prices hit record high, curtail demand -dealers















MUMBAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Indian gold futures hit a fresh all-time high on Tuesday, tracking gains in overseas markets and a depreciation in the rupee currency, but the surge dampened demand in the world's second biggest consumer of the precious metal, dealers said.

Domestic gold futures rose to 57,099 rupees ($699.19) per 10 grams, up nearly 4% so far in 2023.

($1=81.6650 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Clarence Fernandez











