BENGALURU, May 31 (Reuters) - The Indian government is proposing to sell up to a 3% stake in state-owned miner Coal India Ltd (COAL.NS) at a floor price of 225 rupees per share, it said in a notice on Wednesday.

Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich











