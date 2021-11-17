Indian govt aims to privatise 5-6 state-owned companies in 2021/22

A private security guard stands in front of the regional head office of oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) in Kolkata, India, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

NEW DELHI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - India's government is aiming to complete the privatisation of five to six state-owned companies, including Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL.NS), in the current fiscal year, the secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management said.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the government is aiming to close the privatisation of BEML (BEML.NS) and Shipping Corp of India (SCI.NS) and to list state-owned Life Insurance Corp on local bourses in the year to March 2022.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Jan Harvey

