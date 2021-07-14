Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India

Indian govt approves hike in inflation-linked wages for federal employees

An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

NEW DELHI, July 14 (Reuters) - The Indian government on Wednesday said it has decided to restore a hike in inflation-linked wages for federal government employees and pensioners, a move that could improve demand for goods and services in an economy struggling due to COVID-19.

The government froze all such hikes last year as coronavirus had dented its revenue.

The salary hike for federal government employees is likely to cost the government about 344 billion Indian rupees ($4.61 billion) annually.

($1 = 74.5670 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Manoj Kumar; editing by Jason Neely

