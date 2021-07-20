Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

India

Indian govt seeks approval for $3.17 bln extra spending

1 minute read

An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File photo

NEW DELHI, July 20 (Reuters) - India's government on Tuesday sought parliament's approval for 236.75 billion rupees ($3.17 billion) in additional spending, including 107.3 billion rupees for a rural jobs programme in the current fiscal year ending in March 2022.

The extra spending is on top of the budgeted 34.83 trillion rupees ($465.35 billion) announced for the 2021/22 fiscal year in February, compared with 35.11 trillion rupees expenditure in the previous fiscal year.

($1 = 74.8475 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nigam Prusty and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 3:55 AM UTCIndia's 30,093 new COVID-19 cases are lowest daily figure in 4 mths

India reported on Tuesday 30,093 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed, the lowest such figure in four months.

IndiaIndian shares open lower on mixed corporate results, global selloff
IndiaHeavy rains cripple Indian cities; at least 35 killed
IndiaIndian food delivery startup Swiggy raises $1.25 bln from SoftBank, Prosus

Indian food delivery startup Swiggy said on Tuesday it has raised $1.25 billion in a funding round led by SoftBank's Vision Fund 2 (9984.T) and technology investor Prosus (PRX.AS) as foreign funds raise their stake in local internet-based consumer firms.

IndiaIndian govt seeks approval for $3.17 bln extra spending