Indian govt seeks approval for $3.17 bln extra spending

NEW DELHI, July 20 (Reuters) - India's government on Tuesday sought parliament's approval for 236.75 billion rupees ($3.17 billion) in additional spending, including 107.3 billion rupees for a rural jobs programme in the current fiscal year ending in March 2022.

The extra spending is on top of the budgeted 34.83 trillion rupees ($465.35 billion) announced for the 2021/22 fiscal year in February, compared with 35.11 trillion rupees expenditure in the previous fiscal year.

($1 = 74.8475 Indian rupees)

