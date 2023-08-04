Indian IT dept searches Kalpataru Group premises in Rajasthan, Mumbai - CNBC-TV18

Aug 4 (Reuters) - India's Income Tax (IT) department searched real estate development company Kalpataru Group's premises in Rajasthan and Mumbai on Friday, CNBC-TV18 reported, citing sources.

Shares of Kalpataru Projects International (KAPT.NS), which is a part of Kalpataru Group, fell as much as 3.6% on the report.

Both the IT department and Kalpataru did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto; Editing by Sonia Cheema

