India

Indian official says there is widespread support at G7 for TRIPS waiver at WTO

A prop vaccine is seen during a protest of Oxfam activists, at a beach near Falmouth, on the sidelines of G7 summit, in Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

There is widespread support among G7 members on a proposal led by India and South Africa to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organisation (WTO), a foreign ministry official told reporters on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a videolinked address to a G7 summit in Britain on Saturday, sought support for a Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) waiver at the WTO.

