Indian Oil eyes processing bio-naphtha for petrochemicals -chairman

By
Illustration showing Indian Oil Corp Ltd logo
Indian Oil Corp Ltd logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, April 10, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

NEW DELHI, May 19 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp. (IOC.NS), the country's top refiner, said on Friday it is looking to decarbonise its petrochemical feedstocks by introducing bio-naphtha at its crackers.

"To attain sustainability, bio-based feedstocks such as bio-naphtha and bio-ethanol are being envisaged as the natural transition for the petrochemical industry," the company's Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said at Asia Petrochemical Industry Conference, without providing a timeline.

Bio-naphtha is typically obtained from hydro-treatment of used vegetable and cooking oils.

"It is under research and development at our Faridabad facility in northern India... we have kept the used cooking oil pathway open but we're trying to get it via bio-ethanol," the company's executive director of petrochemicals, A. S. Sahney, told Reuters on the sidelines of the event.

Reporting by Mohi Narayan; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Reports on everything from how Asia’s fuel use recovers from the fallout of COVID-19 to tracking how the global energy transition impacts refinery expansion plans and fuel supplies in the coming decades. Mohi analyzes data to produce insights into an array of topics spanning refinery operations and profitability through to global oil trade flows and fuel storage. Also, looks at the electrification of the global auto fleet and its impact on fuel supply chains, and the build-out of petrochemical capacity by refiners trying to reduce dependence on fuel sales.

Read Next