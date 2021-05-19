Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
A woman walks past a logo of Indian Oil outside a fuel station in New Delhi, India, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOC.NS) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates by a huge margin as higher crude prices boosted the inventory value of the country's biggest refiner.

The state-owned company reported a net profit of 87.81 billion Indian rupees ($1.20 billion) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of 51.85 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts were expecting the refiner to log a profit of 55.06 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Inventory gains are booked when oil prices rise by the time a company processes oil into fuel. Brent crude prices jumped about 23% during the March quarter.

Revenue rose 18% to 1.64 trillion rupees.

IOC's April-to-March 2021 average gross refining margin - the difference between the cost of crude oil processed and the selling price of refined products - jumped to $5.64 per barrel against $0.08 a barrel a year ago.

The company, along with subsidiary Chennai Petroleum (CHPC.NS), controls about a third of India's 5 million-barrels-per-day (bpd) refining capacity.

($1 = 73.1400 Indian rupees)

