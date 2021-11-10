India
Indian online pharmacy PharmEasy files for IPO of up to $842 mln
BENGALURU, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Indian digital healthcare platform PharmEasy filed for an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday of up to 62.50 billion rupees ($842.43 million), becoming the latest startup in the country to pursue a domestic stock listing.
API Holdings Ltd, PharmEasy's parent, may also consider a further issue of equity shares via a private placement of up to 12.50 billion rupees, the company said in its draft red herring prospectus.
($1 = 74.1900 Indian rupees)
Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
