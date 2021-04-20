Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
IndiaIndian PM Modi to address the nation as COVID-19 cases hit record high

Reuters
1 minute read

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the winter session in New Delhi, India, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/File Photo

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8:45 p.m. (1515 GMT) on Tuesday on COVID-19, according to the leader's official Twitter handle, as infections and deaths in India surge to record highs.

India is the country currently being hit hardest by the pandemic. On Tuesday it reported its worst daily death toll, with large parts of the country now under lockdown amid a fast-rising second wave of infections. read more

