Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8:45 p.m. (1515 GMT) on Tuesday on COVID-19, according to the leader's official Twitter handle, as infections and deaths in India surge to record highs.

India is the country currently being hit hardest by the pandemic. On Tuesday it reported its worst daily death toll, with large parts of the country now under lockdown amid a fast-rising second wave of infections. read more

