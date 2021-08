India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

NEW DELHI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India has potential to significantly raise exports from the current 20% of GDP.

He also said Asia's third largest economy needs to have a "seamless and high-quality supply chain" and low-cost logistics to help boost exports.

Reporting by Aftab Ahmad and Nidhi Verma; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

