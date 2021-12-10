Indian PM:cryptocurrencies should be used to empower democracy, not undermine it

A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this picture illustration taken October 19, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

NEW DELHI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that emerging technologies like cryptocurrencies should be used to empower democracy, not undermine it.

"We must also jointly shape global norms for emerging technologies like social media and cryptocurrencies so that they are used to empower democracy, not to undermine it," Modi said in his address at a virtual "Summit for Democracy" hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Neha Arora and Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.