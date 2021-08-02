Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

India

Indian police clash with protesters after Congolese man dies in custody

2 minute read

NEW DELHI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A Congolese man died in custody in the Indian city of Bangalore early on Monday, police said, triggering clashes between protesters and baton-wielding officers.

Joel Shindani Malu was arrested overnight on suspicion of possessing drugs, Bangalore Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said on Twitter.

Pant said Malu complained of chest pains and was moved to a private hospital where he died.

Later in the day a group of foreign nationals gathered near the police station to protest against the death, Pant said.

The Hindu newspaper said they were members of the "Pan African Federation", a group set up to protect the rights of African students and professionals in the city.

Police mounted a "lathi" (baton) charge after one of the protesters attacked an officer, Pant said.

"Investigation into the death is being conducted as per NHRC (National Human Rights Commission) guidelines including inquest by a judicial magistrate. The investigation has been transferred to CID (Crime Investigation Department)," Pant tweeted.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 10:38 AM UTCJ&J says still in talks with Indian govt on COVID-19 vaccine

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said on Monday it was still in talks with the Indian government over its COVID-19 vaccine after the country's drug regulator announced the company had pulled its proposal seeking an accelerated approval for local trials.

IndiaCoronavirus likely to lock India's women out of job market for years
IndiaIndia's factory growth rebounded in July, hiring resumed after 15 months
IndiaIndia reports 40,134 new coronavirus cases
IndiaIndia and China to continue dialogue over disputed border

India and China will continue dialogue aimed at easing tensions on their disputed border, the two countries said on Monday, amid concerns over a broader conflict as troops from both economic giants continue to face off at the disputed area.