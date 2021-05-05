Skip to main content

IndiaFactbox: Indian Premier League players, teams affected by COVID-19

Following are the Indian Premier League players and teams that have been affected by COVID-19. The Twenty20 tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus crisis in the country. read more

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS - Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive on May 3, prompting their match with Royal Challengers Bangalore to be postponed hours before its scheduled start in Ahmedabad.

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS - Bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and a member of their travel support staff tested positive. Local media reported that batting coach Michael Hussey had also contracted the virus.

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD - Wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha tested positive, according to reports.

DELHI CAPITALS - Spinner Amit Mishra tested positive.

* Some other players, including Daniel Sams (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals), Nitish Rana (Kolkata Knight Riders), tested positive inside bio-secure bubbles ahead of the tournament.

* Mumbai Indians scout and wicketkeeping consultant Kiran More also contracted the virus.

* Devdutt Padikkal (Royal Challengers Bangalore) tested positive before he joined up with the squad.

