India

Indian prime minister to meet U.S. company CEOs during U.S. visit

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering before flagging off the "Dandi March", or Salt March, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, in Ahmedabad, India, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is due to holds talks with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday, will also meet chief executives of several U.S. companies, including Qualcomm (QCOM.O) and Blackstone (BX.N), two sources said.

During his White House meeting with Harris, Modi is expected to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, greater cooperation in technology, space and other sectors, and supply chain issues, the sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

In addition, he will meet with the chief executives of companies such as Adobe (ADBE.O), First Solar (FSLR.O) and General Atomics, the sources said.

Modi is also due to join a four-way summit at the White House involving President Joe Biden and the leaders of Australia and Japan, a meeting that aims to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region amid China's growing dominance in the area.

Reporting by Nandita Bose and Andrea Shalal in Washington; Editing by Edmund Blair

