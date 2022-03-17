Indian refiner HPCL in rare buy of Russian Urals crude -sources

NEW DELHI, March 17 (Reuters) - India's state refiner, Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL.NS), has made a rare purchase of 2 million barrels of Russian Urals crude for loading in May, trade sources said on Thursday.

The cargo was sold by European trader Vitol, they said. The companies typically do not comment on commercial deals.

The purchase came after the country's top refiner Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS) bought 3 million barrels of the same Russian grade this week. read more

Western sanctions on Russia have prompted many companies and countries to shun its oil, depressing Russian crude to record discount levels.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi and Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.