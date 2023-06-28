Indian regulator tightens disclosure norms for offshore funds

A man walks past the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) headquarters in Mumbai
FILE PHOTO-A man walks past the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) headquarters in Mumbai, India, April 19, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

MUMBAI, June 28 (Reuters) - India's markets regulator on Wednesday strengthened disclosure requirements for a set of "high-risk" offshore funds investing in local markets.

Offshore funds that have more than 50% of their assets under management invested in a single group of companies and those that have more than 250 billion rupees ($3 billion) invested in Indian equity markets would need to disclose all its investors, SEBI said.

Funds owned by the government, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and public retail funds will be exempted.

Reporting by Jayshree P Upadhyay; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next