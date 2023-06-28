Indian regulator tightens disclosure norms for offshore funds

MUMBAI, June 28 (Reuters) - India's markets regulator on Wednesday strengthened disclosure requirements for a set of "high-risk" offshore funds investing in local markets.

Offshore funds that have more than 50% of their assets under management invested in a single group of companies and those that have more than 250 billion rupees ($3 billion) invested in Indian equity markets would need to disclose all its investors, SEBI said.

Funds owned by the government, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and public retail funds will be exempted.

Reporting by Jayshree P Upadhyay; Editing by Anil D'Silva















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.