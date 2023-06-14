Indian rupee likely higher, awaits Fed rate decision















BENGALURU, June 14 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is expected to open higher on Wednesday after U.S. inflation data reaffirmed views that the Federal Reserve will likely keep interest rates unchanged in June.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at around 82.22-82.24 to the U.S. dollar, compared with 82.3675 in the previous session.

The consumer price index (CPI) showed an annual increase of 4% in May, slowing from 4.9% in April.

Data earlier this month offered a mixed picture of the U.S. labor market, while some Fed officials have called for a pause. Post the CPI data, the odds of a Fed rate hike in June have fallen to 8% from 25% on Tuesday.

The dollar index hovered close to an over three-week low hit on Tuesday, while the two-year U.S. yield dropped slightly in Asia after rising to its highest since March 10.

"We think it will be a hawkish pause as the Fed emphasizes that the hiking cycle might not be done. Whether the pause turns into a skip will depend on incoming data," DBS analysts said in a note.

The risk sentiment remained robust, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reaching their highest closes in 14 months on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the offshore Chinese yuan remained under pressure against the dollar after dropping to a new low since November on Tuesday.

KEY INDICATORS:

** One-month non-deliverable rupee forward at 82.35; onshore one-month forward premium at 7.5 paisa

** USD/INR NSE June futures settled on Monday at 82.4150

** USD/INR June forward premium at 2.8 paisa

** Dollar index down at 103.23

** Brent crude futures down 0.3% at $74 per barrel

** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 3.81%

** SGX Nifty nearest-month futures up 0.2% at 18,828

** As per NSDL data, foreign investors sold a net $72.1 mln worth of Indian shares on June 12

** NSDL data shows foreign investors bought a net $28.5 mln worth of Indian bonds on Jun. 12

Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema











