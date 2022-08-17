Indian rupee opens higher as oil prices weaken

A customer hands Indian currency notes to an attendant at a fuel station in Mumbai, India, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee jumped at the open on Wednesday as concerns over global growth outlook dented oil prices, while the U.S. dollar remained subdued ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's previous policy meeting.

Coming off an extended weekend break, the partially convertible rupee firmed to 79.2800, compared with its Friday's close of 79.6550.

Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Mumbai; editing by Uttaresh.V

