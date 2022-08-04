Indian rupee opens lower on trade deficit woes

An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

MUMBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee opened lower against the dollar on Thursday, building on Wednesday's decline amid concerns over the nation's record trade deficit.

The rupee was trading at 79.34 per U.S. dollar by 0335 GMT, compared with the previous close of 79.16.

A trader at a state-run bank told Reuters that Thursday's decline was primarily on worries around how India would fund its record trade deficit at a time when the U.S Federal Reserve is increasing interest rates.

Reporting by Nimesh Vora; editing by Uttaresh.V

