Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

India

Indian shares close at record highs as financial, bank stocks rally

3 minute read

A bird flies past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

BENGALURU, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Wednesday, led by financial and banking stocks, while State Bank of India surged to an all-time high after the country's largest lender by assets reported a record quarterly profit.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) ended 0.79% higher at 16,258.80 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 1% to 54,369.77.

Analysts said the blue-chip Nifty 50 index's breakout above the key psychological 16,000-level boosted investor sentiment and brought fresh buying into the market.

The Nifty Bank index (.NSEBANK), which shed more than 3% in the past two weeks, added 2.3% on Wednesday. The Nifty Financial Services Index (.NIFTYFIN) rose 2.6%. HDFC Ltd (HDFC.NS) and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index, rising 4.75% and 3.81%, respectively.

Analysts also said strong quarterly results were aiding sentiment.

Shares of SBI (SBI.NS) gained 2.3% after the bank's June-quarter profit beat analysts' expectations as bad loan provisions dropped sharply and fee income rose. read more

"Corporate results have come in-line with expectations across sectors. While the low base effect is influencing the year-on-year returns reported by large corporates, overall positive traction in the economy is turning out to be promising," Nimish Shah, Chief Investment Officer- Listed Investments, Waterfield Advisors said in a note.

Shares of PNB Housing Finance (PNBH.NS) surged 5% after India's anti-trust agency said on Wednesday it approved acquisition of equity stake by Carlyle entities in the company.

Meanwhile, India's central bank began its three-day policy meeting on Wednesday, where it is expected to leave interest rates at record lows for a seventh straight time on Friday. Markets are keeping an eye on liquidity measures about to be taken by the central bank. read more

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 5:21 AM UTCIndia's gender inequity in vaccinations narrows

The gender disparity in India's COVID-19 immunisation drive has narrowed, government data showed on Wednesday, as pregnant women are now allowed to get their shots and authorities try to dispel rumours about fertility.

IndiaIndian firms plan to invest $27 bln to boost refining capacity by 2025
IndiaIndia deploys warships in South China Sea as part of 'Act East' policy
IndiaIndia's capital orders judicial enquiry after girl, 9, raped and murdered

The chief minister of India's capital ordered a judge-led enquiry on Wednesday after a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered, sparking days of protests and renewed scrutiny of the country's problem with sexual violence.

IndiaIndia rupee hits 6-week top on IPO inflows, record-high stocks