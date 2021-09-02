Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India

Indian shares close at record highs on Reliance, TCS boost

A man wearing a protective mask walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended at record highs on Thursday, boosted by conglomerate Reliance Industries and IT major Tata Consultancy Services, while automaker Mahindra & Mahindra fell after warning a chip shortage could hit production.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) closed 0.92% higher at 17,234.15 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) climbed 0.90% to 57,852.54.

India's stock market has outperformed Asian peers so far this year, as analysts pointed to signs of a domestic economic recovery and concerns linger over tightening regulations in China.

In Mumbai trading, Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) were among the top boosts to the Nifty 50, gaining 1.2% and 3.3%, respectively.

The Nifty IT index (.NIFTYIT) settled 1.67% higher.

The Nifty FMCG index (.NIFTYFMCG) rose 1.64%, its seventh straight session of gains, as Dabur India Ltd (DABU.NS) and United Breweries Ltd (UBBW.NS) added 2.3% and 1.3%, respectively.

Mahindra and Mahindra (MAHM.NS) closed 2.3% lower after the automaker said it expects vehicle production at its automotive division to reduce by 20%-25% this month due to semiconductor shortages. read more

Debt-laden telecom firm Vodafone Idea Ltd (VODA.NS) closed 17.2% higher, following a media report that its billionaire promoter Kumar Mangalam Birla met with Indian government officials to discuss the health of the telecom sector.

Shares of Shree Cement Ltd (SHCM.NS) rose 6.5% and were among the top performers on the Nifty index.

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

