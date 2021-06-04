Indian shares edge higher after central bank holds rates steady

Indian shares inched up and bond yields were flat on Friday after the country's central bank kept interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, to support Asia's third-largest economy as it grapples with a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian rupee weakened to 73.08 against the dollar after the decision.

By 0457 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) and the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) were up 0.25% each at 15,729.15 and 52,363.14, respectively, by 0457 GMT.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held the repo rate (INREPO=ECI) — its key lending rate — at a record low of 4% on Friday, while the reverse repo rate (INRREP=ECI) — the borrowing rate — was unchanged at 3.35%. read more

In a Reuters poll, all 51 surveyed economists had expected the RBI's monetary policy committee (MPC) to hold rates. read more

The country's benchmark 10-year bond yield was mostly flat after the decision.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 and the Sensex have risen over 5% each since the central bank's last meeting in April, boosted by robust corporate results and a fall in daily COVID-19 cases.

