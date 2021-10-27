Indian shares edge higher on consumer, IT gains

People stand outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 60,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai, India, September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched higher on Wednesday, helped by consumer and information technology stocks, while investors awaited earnings results from a slew of big companies due later in the day.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.1% each to 18,303 and 61,450 respectively, by 0352 GMT.

The Nifty fast moving consumer index (.NIFTYFMCG) rose 0.8%, while the information technology index (.NIFTYIT) climbed 0.6%.

Many top-tier companies including India's leading car maker Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS), Larsen & Toubro (LRTI.NS), cigarette maker ITC (ITC.NS), Bajaj Auto (BAJA.NS), Titan Company (TITN.NS) and Adani Enterprises (ADEL.NS) will report their earnings later in the day.

