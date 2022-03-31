Indian shares edge higher on falling oil, track best month in seven

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

BENGALURU, March 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched higher in choppy trade on Thursday, keeping benchmark indexes on track for their best month since August, as oil prices tumbled and Axis Bank rose after a deal to acquire Citigroup Inc's local consumer banking businesses.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) climbed 0.27% to 17,545.9, as of 0405 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.26% to 58,838.56. Both indexes were set to post monthly gains of more than 4%.

Oil prices tumbled as the United States weighed a massive reserves release to calm soaring crude prices. India is the world's third-largest importer and consumer of oil.

Shares of Axis Bank (AXBK.NS) rose as much as 1.7% after the lender announced a $1.6 billion acquisition of Citi's (C.N) local retail business to bulk up its credit card and retail presence. The stock gave up some gains and was last up 0.9%. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.