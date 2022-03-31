Indian shares edge higher on falling oil, track best month in seven
BENGALURU, March 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched higher in choppy trade on Thursday, keeping benchmark indexes on track for their best month since August, as oil prices tumbled and Axis Bank rose after a deal to acquire Citigroup Inc's local consumer banking businesses.
The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) climbed 0.27% to 17,545.9, as of 0405 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.26% to 58,838.56. Both indexes were set to post monthly gains of more than 4%.
Oil prices tumbled as the United States weighed a massive reserves release to calm soaring crude prices. India is the world's third-largest importer and consumer of oil.
Shares of Axis Bank (AXBK.NS) rose as much as 1.7% after the lender announced a $1.6 billion acquisition of Citi's (C.N) local retail business to bulk up its credit card and retail presence. The stock gave up some gains and was last up 0.9%. read more
